Consumer Reports Applauds NHTSA’s Strong Action Holding Ford Accountable for Recall Failures That Put Consumers at Risk

WASHINGTON, DC—Consumer Reports (CR) commended the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for holding Ford Motor Company accountable for failing to recall vehicles with defective rearview cameras in a timely manner and for providing incomplete and inaccurate recall information, in violation of the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act. The consent order issued by NHTSA includes both monetary and non-monetary provisions aimed at improving Ford’s compliance with federal safety requirements. The civil penalty issued today, totaling $165 million, is the second-largest civil penalty in NHTSA’s history.

“NHTSA’s enforcement sends a clear message that automakers must prioritize consumer safety and adhere to federal recall requirements,” said Cooper Lohr, Senior Policy Analyst for Transportation and Safety. “Ford’s failure to promptly address defective rearview cameras and provide complete recall information put drivers and pedestrians at unnecessary risk.”

CR has been a longtime advocate for rear visibility requirements to prevent tragic backover incidents that occur when drivers cannot see people—often children—directly behind them. CR was a strong supporter of establishing a rear visibility safety rule that drove adoption of rearview cameras for all new vehicles under 10,000 pounds by 2018. Before the rule, the Department of Transportation (DOT) estimated that each year more than 200 people were killed and 15,000 injured in backover crashes. Drivers using all three mirrors still face a blind zone of 10-40 feet behind their vehicles, making rearview cameras critical for safety. DOT found that more than half of those killed in backover crashes were children under 5 or adults over 70.

The consent order mandates that Ford enhance its safety compliance practices, with oversight by an independent third party to monitor adherence to federal safety regulations and the order’s requirements. Requirements include improved data analytics for defect detection and an information platform for both internal and NHTSA-initiated investigations.

Additionally, Ford must establish a lab dedicated to testing low-voltage electronics, such as rearview camera systems and sensors for driver assistance features, and implement a VIN-based traceability system to monitor components throughout a vehicle’s lifecycle, enabling quick identification and correction of potential defects.

Ford will review its recalls from the past three years to ensure proper scope, per the consent order, while also updating its recall decision-making process and submitting regular safety evaluation reports. Quarterly meetings between Ford and NHTSA will ensure consistent oversight, and Ford will maintain a VIN look-up tool to provide transparency for consumers.

