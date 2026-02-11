California Senator Padilla introduces bill requiring protein powder makers to test products for heavy metals and publicly disclose results

Consumer Reports’ tests found toxic lead contamination widespread in protein powders

SACRAMENTO, CA – A new bill introduced by California State Senator Steve Padilla aims to put pressure on protein powder manufacturers to reduce the levels of lead and other toxic heavy metals in their products and help consumers avoid those with high levels of contaminants. SB 1033, which is cosponsored by Consumer Reports and the Environmental Working Group (EWG), requires manufacturers to test their products for heavy metals and to publicly disclose their test results.

“The rapidly expanding protein industry is putting untested and, in some cases, unsafe products onto store shelves,” said Senator Padilla. “We need to put common sense guardrails in place to hold manufacturers accountable, require proper testing, and ensure families can trust that the products they buy won’t put their health at risk.”

Recent tests by Consumer Reports of 23 protein powders and shakes published in October 2025 found that more than two-thirds of the products it analyzed contained more lead in a single serving than what its experts say is safe to consume in a day – some by more than ten times.

“Our tests have found that toxic heavy metal contamination in protein powders is widespread and has gotten worse since we first analyzed these products 15 years ago,” said Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports. “No one should have to worry that their protein shake could expose them to dangerous levels of lead and other heavy metal contaminants. This bill will help Californians make healthier buying decisions and create a strong incentive for protein powder manufacturers to get lead and other dangerous heavy metals out of their products.”

Unlike prescription and over-the-counter drugs, the FDA doesn’t review, approve, or test supplements like protein powders before they are sold. Federal regulations also don’t generally require supplement makers to prove their products are safe, and there are no federal limits for the amount of heavy metals they can contain.

CR tested a range of best-selling dairy, beef, and plant-based protein supplements, including protein powders, and ready to drink protein shakes. About 70 percent of the products tested contained over 120 percent of CR’s level of concern, which is 0.5 micrograms per day.

No amount of lead exposure is considered safe, but the greatest danger comes from repeated or continuous exposure, particularly at high doses. Chronic lead exposure has been linked to immune suppression, reproductive problems, kidney damage, and high blood pressure in adults. Since lead lingers in the body, even small amounts can add up over time and contribute to health risks.

Two other products tested by CR exceeded its level of concern for cadmium, classified as a probable human carcinogen by the Environmental Protection Agency. CR also detected 8.5 micrograms of inorganic arsenic, a known human carcinogen according to the EPA in one of the products tested, which is twice the limit its scientists say is safe to consume daily.

Earlier this month, CR published the results of a new round of testing on five of the most popular chocolate protein powders requested by its members. All five came back safe for daily or near-daily consumption, with lower average levels of lead and arsenic than what CR found in its previous protein powder tests, demonstrating that safer manufacturing is possible.

For a more detailed description of CR’s tests, including the specific protein powder brands that had high levels of lead and other heavy metals, see Protein Powders and Shakes Contain High Levels of Lead.

Media Contact: Michael McCauley, michael.mccauley@consumer.org