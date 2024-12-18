With Pedestrian Deaths at Crisis Levels, Consumer Reports Supports Lifesaving Proposed Safety Standard for the Front of Vehicles

Nationally representative CR survey finds 75% of Americans would back new regulation to protect pedestrians, even if it led to design or styling changes on the front of large pickup trucks and SUVs sold in the U.S.

America Walks and League of American Bicyclists join CR to submit public petition, signed by more than 26,000 people, in support of NHTSA proposal

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Pedestrian fatalities in the U.S. have surged by 83% since 2009, driven in part by the growth of taller, heavier vehicles. Consumer Reports (CR) today announced its strong support for a proposed rule by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to reduce the severity of vehicle collisions with pedestrians through new performance requirements for the front of vehicles. This new measure would be based on a global technical regulation that numerous other countries have adopted and that NHTSA helped develop.

A newly released November 2024 CR nationally representative survey of 2,108 U.S. adults found that 75% of Americans would support the proposed rule, even if it led to design or styling changes on the front of all new large pickup trucks and SUVs sold in the United States. Among those who drive a large pickup or SUV themselves, 63% would support the proposal.

“Aligning with global standards on pedestrian safety is a step in the right direction—it’s one piece of a larger effort needed to make roads safer for everyone, and it shows NHTSA is starting to recognize that vehicle design plays a vital role in the safety of people outside the car, not just those inside,” said Cooper Lohr, senior policy analyst for transportation and safety at Consumer Reports. “For too long, pedestrians haven’t been a part of the conversation when it comes to vehicle safety standards, even as fatalities skyrocketed. It’s critical that NHTSA sees this through to a final rule, and that work continues under the incoming administration to keep pedestrian safety moving forward. We cannot afford to let progress stall.”

Together with the support of America Walks and the League of American Bicyclists, CR today submitted a public petition urging NHTSA to implement the proposed rule, which has garnered over 26,000 signatures. This response to CR’s petition highlights public concern about rising pedestrian fatalities and the need to protect everyone on the road—not just those inside the vehicle. CR and its partners call on automakers to meet and exceed NHTSA’s proposed standards without delay, ensuring that all vehicles prioritize pedestrian safety.

“Pedestrian deaths have increased dramatically in the last decade,” said Mike McGinn, executive director of America Walks. “Rethinking how we design vehicles has to be part of the solution. Ever larger and more dangerous vehicles have tragic consequences for our communities.”

“The League of American Bicyclists strongly supports efforts to make vehicles less harmful to people outside of vehicles,” said Ken McLeod, policy director at the League of American Bicyclists. “The proposed action by NHTSA is a low-cost and common sense proposal that will improve the safety of people who bike, walk, and roll. There is tremendous potential to improve safety for everyone through vehicle design and technology, and we look forward to automakers and regulators realizing that potential.”

The proposed rule introduces mandatory head-to-hood impact safety requirements for passenger vehicles weighing 10,000 pounds or less to mitigate the severity of head injuries in pedestrian collisions. Testing involves simulating a head impact using a specialized head-shaped device that measures the force of impact to evaluate how well the hood absorbs energy. While most passenger vehicles would already comply with the rule, compliance may require design innovations—such as active hood systems or energy-absorbing materials—for some vehicles, especially large pickup trucks and large SUVs.

CR has long advocated for vehicle designs that improve pedestrian safety. In its comments submitted today to NHTSA, CR recommended enhancing the proposed rule by ensuring testing reflects real-world crash conditions; offers automakers technical guidance; and includes vehicles with unconventional front-end designs like some electric and autonomous vehicles.

Founded in 1936, Consumer Reports (CR) is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan organization that works with consumers to create a fair and just marketplace. Known for its rigorous testing and ratings of products, CR advocates for laws and company practices that put consumers first. CR is dedicated to amplifying the voices of consumers to promote safety, digital rights, financial fairness, and sustainability. The organization surveys millions of Americans every year, reports extensively on the challenges and opportunities for today’s consumers, and provides ad-free content and tools to more than 5 million members across the United States.

America Walks is leading the way in advancing walkable, equitable, connected, and accessible places in every community across the U.S. We are the national voice for public spaces that allow people to safely walk and move. At the regional, state, and neighborhood levels, America Walks provides critical strategic support, training, and technical assistance to partner organizations and individuals to effectively advocate for change.

Since 1880, the League of American Bicyclists has been people-powered, with a goal to make bicycling safer and easier as a means of transportation and recreation. Today, the League continues to improve lives and strengthen communities through bicycling. We are more than 200,000 members and supporters strong with more than 1,000 state and local advocacy groups and bike clubs as well as thousands of businesses, universities, and communities together leading the movement to create a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone.

Media Contact: Emily Akpan, emily.akpan@consumer.org