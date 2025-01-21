Minnesota Senator Gustafson introduces bill to protect consumers from toxic plastic chemicals in food

Bill requires manufacturers to test products for phthalates and publicly disclose levels of chemicals linked to serious health problems

Saint Paul, MN — A new bill (SF 188) introduced by Minnesota state Senator Heather Gustafson aims to put pressure on food manufacturers to reduce the levels of toxic phthalate chemicals from their products and help consumers avoid food with high levels of the plastic chemicals. Phthalates are plasticizers, chemicals used to make plastics more flexible and durable, that have been linked to a number of serious health concerns.

“Plastic chemicals are all too common in the food we eat and pose a serious threat to our health,” said Senator Gustafson. “Minnesotans have the right to know whether the food they are eating and serving their families is contaminated with toxic phthalates. My bill will help consumers make healthier buying decisions and create a strong incentive for food manufacturers to get plastic chemicals out of our food.”

Under the bill introduced by Senator Gustafson, manufacturers who sell packaged food in Minnesota would be required to test their products for phthalates and submit a notice to the Department of Agriculture disclosing the levels of all of the phthalates detected for each food product and the method used for testing.

A recent Consumer Reports investigation of popular fast foods and supermarket staples found phthalates in almost every food tested, often at high levels. Phthalates can get into food through packaging but also from exposure to plastic in tubing, conveyor belts, and gloves used during food processing. Phthalates can even enter directly into meat and produce via contaminated water and soil.

“When you sit down for a meal at home with your family, the last thing you’d expect is that you’ll be eating plastic chemicals,” said Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports. “Unfortunately, toxic phthalates are widespread in the food we eat. The good news is that our tests found that some food products had much lower levels of phthalates, demonstrating that it is possible to reduce their presence.”

CR tested 85 different foods and found that Annie’s Organic Cheesy Ravioli, made by Minnesota-based General Mills, contained 53,579 nanograms of phthalates in a single serving, 75 percent higher than the closest canned pasta in its tests. Other General Mills products also had concerning levels of phthalates in its tests: Yoplait Original Low Fat Yogurt (French Vanilla); 10,948 nanograms; Cheerios Original: 10,980 nanograms; Green Giant Cream Style Sweet Corn (can): 7,603 nanograms; and Progresso Vegetable Classics Vegetable Soup (can): 2,888 nanograms.

A growing body of research has shown that plasticizers are endocrine disruptors, which means they can interfere with the production and regulation of estrogen and other hormones. Even minor disruptions in hormone levels can contribute to an increased risk of several health problems, including diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, birth defects, neurodevelopmental disorders, and infertility.

“Minnesotans shouldn’t have to worry that the food we buy and serve to our families could expose us to dangerous plastic chemicals that put our health at risk,” said Lori Olinger, Zero Waste Team Leader at Sierra Club North Star Chapter. “Senator Gustafson’s bill will encourage manufacturers to identify where plastics are entering the production chain and take the steps necessary to protect the public.”

Growing concerns about the health risks posed by phthalates have led U.S. regulators to meaningfully curtail the use of these chemicals in a number of products, but not yet food. There are no substantive limits on plastic-related chemicals in food packaging and production.

“Food manufacturers have a responsibility to ensure that their products are free of hazardous levels of toxic plastic chemicals,” said Avonna Starck, state director of Clean Water Action. “Senator Gustafson’s bill will ensure that companies are testing their products for phthalates and encourage them to take steps to protect the public from these dangerous chemicals.”

