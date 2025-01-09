Minnesota public forum shines spotlight on health risks posed by phthalate chemicals in food

Minnesota Senator Gustafson to introduce bill requiring food companies to publicly disclose phthalate levels in their products

Saint Paul, MN – A public forum featuring Senator Heather Gustafson organized today by Consumer Reports, Coalition for Plastic Reduction, Clean Water Action, and Northeast Metro Climate Action highlighted the serious risks posed by phthalates in food and a new effort to protect consumers. Phthalates are plasticizers, chemicals used to make plastics more flexible and durable, and have been linked to a number of serious health concerns. A recent CR investigation of popular fast foods and supermarket staples found phthalates in almost every food tested, often at high levels.

Senator Gustafson previewed a bill she plans to introduce in the upcoming legislative session that aims to encourage companies to reduce phthalate levels in their food products and help consumers avoid food with high levels of the harmful plastic chemicals. Under the bill, companies would be required to test their food products for phthalates and publicly disclose their findings.

“Plastic chemicals are all too common in the food we eat and pose a serious threat to our health,” said Senator Gustafson. “Minnesotans have the right to know whether the food they are eating and serving their families is contaminated with toxic phthalates. My bill will help consumers make safer buying decisions and create a strong incentive for food companies to get plastic chemicals out of our food.”

A growing body of research has shown that plasticizers are endocrine disruptors, which means they can interfere with the production and regulation of estrogen and other hormones. Even minor disruptions in hormone levels can contribute to an increased risk of several health problems, including diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, birth defects, neurodevelopmental disorders, and infertility.

“By mimicking the effects of hormones, phthalates can disrupt some of the many important functions hormones have in the body and make us more vulnerable to disease,” said Dr. Zeke J. McKinney, Occupational and Environmental Medicine Physician and Faculty in the University of Minnesota School of Public Health. “The serious health risks posed by phthalates are particularly concerning for children, whose bodies are still developing.”

Phthalates can get into food through packaging but also from exposure to plastic in tubing, conveyor belts, and gloves used during food processing. Phthalates can even enter directly into meat and produce via contaminated water and soil.

“Despite growing evidence of the potential health risks posed by phthalates, our tests found that these chemicals remain widespread in our food,” said James E. Rogers, PhD, head of product safety testing at Consumer Reports. “Studies have shown that the harmful effects of phthalates are cumulative, so steady exposure over time poses a threat to our health. Fortunately, our tests show that some companies have been able to achieve much lower levels of phthalates than others, so we know it’s possible.”

CR tested 85 different foods and found that Annie’s Organic Cheesy Ravioli, made by Minneapolis-based General Mills, contained 53,579 nanograms of phthalates in a single serving, 75 percent higher than the closest canned pasta in its tests. Other General Mills products also had concerning levels of phthalates in its tests: Yoplait Original Low Fat Yogurt (French Vanilla); 10,948 nanograms; Cheerios Original: 10,980 nanograms; Green Giant Cream Style Sweet Corn (can): 7,603 nanograms; and Progresso Vegetable Classics Vegetable Soup (can): 2,888 nanograms.

“As a parent, I do my best to serve healthy food for my kids at home,” said Mary Kosuth, a concerned parent and public health researcher. “I shouldn’t have to worry that the food I serve to my children could expose them to dangerous plastic chemicals that put their health at risk.”

Growing concerns about the health risks posed by phthalates have led U.S. regulators to meaningfully curtail the use of these chemicals in a number of products, but not yet food. There are no substantive limits on plastic-related chemicals in food packaging and production.

“Food companies have a responsibility to ensure that their products are free of hazardous levels of toxic plastic chemicals,” said Avonna Starck, state director of Clean Water Action. “Senator Gustafson’s bill will ensure that companies are testing their products for phthalates and encourage them to take steps to protect the public from these dangerous chemicals.”

