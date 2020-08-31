Press Release

Landmark California product safety bill to hold online marketplaces liable for selling defective products fails to advance

August 31, 2020

SACRAMENTO, CA – AB 3262, a bill endorsed by Consumer Reports that would have ensured online marketplaces were held strictly liable for selling defective products to consumers at the same extent as brick-and-mortar retailers, failed to advance to a floor vote in the California Senate.

“Amazon and other online marketplaces shouldn’t get a free pass for selling defective products that cause consumers harm,” said Justin Brookman, Director of Privacy and Technology Policy at Consumer Reports. “We urge California lawmakers to renew the effort in the next legislative session, and call on other states to pursue similar legislation to ensure consumer safety.”

Contact: Cyrus Rassool, cyrus.rassool@consumer.org

