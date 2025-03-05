Welcome to Consumer Reports Advocacy

For 85 years CR has worked for laws and policies that put consumers first. Learn more about CR’s work with policymakers, companies, and consumers to help build a fair and just marketplace at TrustCR.org

Press Release

House Financial Services Committee votes to repeal CFPB’s limits on excessive overdraft fees

March 5, 2025

Blocking the rule will cost vulnerable families billions in unfair fees   

WASHINGTON DC – The House Financial Services Committee voted today to repeal limits adopted by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on steep overdraft fees charged by large banks and credit unions. If adopted by the House and Senate, the Congressional Review Act resolution approved by the Committee would eliminate an estimated $5 billion in annual savings for vulnerable families who incur these excessive fees.

“Repealing the CFPB’s overdraft fee limits will hurt working families who are already struggling with high prices and making ends meet,” said Chuck Bell, advocacy program director at Consumer Reports. ”For too long, banks have gouged economically vulnerable consumers with costly overdraft fees that make it harder for them to stay on track financially. The CFPB’s new rule imposes reasonable limits on overdraft fees so they are in line with a bank’s actual costs instead of a way for banks to pad their profits at the expense of those least able to afford it.”

Large banks typically charge $35 for an overdraft today, even though the majority of consumers’ debit overdrafts are for less than $26 and are repaid in three days, which translates into an annual percentage rate (APR) of over 16,000 percent, according to the CFPB. The burden of overdraft fees falls most heavily on low- and moderate-income customers who make under $65,000 a year. Black consumers are 69 percent more likely and Hispanic consumers are 60 percent more likely than white consumers to live in a household charged at least one overdraft or non-sufficient funds (NSF) fee in the past year.

The CFPB’s rule curbs excessive overdraft fees in a flexible manner by giving banks and credit unions with more than $10 billion in assets the option of charging $5 or a fee that covers “no more than costs or losses.” Large banks and credit unions can still offer overdraft loans at more profitable interest rates as long as they comply with existing Truth in Lending Act disclosure requirements and protections for loans like credit cards. The CFPB estimates that the new rule will save $225 annually per household that pays overdraft fees.

Media Contact: Michael McCauley, michael.mccauley@consumer.org

 

IssuesMoney
Expert
Chuck Bell
Programs Director, Advocacy
You Might Also Be Interested In
press release
March 5, 2025
Senate votes to repeal CFPB’s digital payment apps oversight rule, House to vote soon
press release
March 4, 2025
CFPB drops lawsuit against big bank operators of Zelle payment app for failing to protect consumers from fraud
March 4, 2025
Consumer Reports letter urging the Senate to reject the repeal of the CFPB’s digital payment app oversight rule
press release
February 27, 2025
CFPB drops enforcement lawsuit against Capital One for misleading customers about its low interest savings accounts