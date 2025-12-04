Press Release

Fuel economy standards: Statement by Consumer Reports

December 4, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Following the announcement of plans to roll back the current federal standards for fuel economy of new cars and light trucks, Dylan Jaff, policy analyst for Consumer Reports, said:  “For many years, fuel economy standards have led to more cars that cost less to fuel, and that saves people a lot of money. Our nationally representative surveys show that a large majority of Americans want improved fuel economy in the cars they drive, and it’s a big factor when they are shopping for their next vehicle.”

Here is recent Consumer Reports research on fuel economy and the cost of vehicles:

IssuesCarsEnergy
Experts
Dylan Jaff
Policy Analyst
Chris Harto
Senior Policy Analyst, Transportation and Energy
You Might Also Be Interested In
November 6, 2025
Remarks on Safety and Autonomous Vehicle Legislation at the 2025 Automated Transportation Symposium
October 3, 2025
Blog: Tire Efficiency Standards: Better Tires, Bigger Savings
press release
August 20, 2025
Consumer Reports Calls on Congress to Make Roads Safer, Cleaner, and Fairer in Next Surface Transportation Reauthorization Bill
August 20, 2025
CR comments to DOT and E&C for the next surface transportation reauthorization bill