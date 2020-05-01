CR joins Congresswoman DeLauro, Congressman Peterson, USDA Secretaries Vilsack and Gilman, and Chef José André to announce plan to safeguard food supply

WASHINGTON, DC — (May 1, 2020) Today, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, Chair of the House Appropriations Committee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Educationand Vice-Chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, joined House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, former United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretaries Tom Vilsack and Dan Glickman, Chef José Andrés, and Consumer Reports to announce the release of a comprehensive action plan to safeguard America’s food supply during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan includes detailed steps the USDA should immediately take, including diverting surplus food that is currently being wasted, protecting workers—from the farm to the grocery store—who make feeding America possible, and fully utilizing existing authority and resources provided by Congress to help farmers, ranchers, and grower operations. It also includes a plan for USDA to partner with Congress on additional innovative solutions to feed all Americans.

“Congresswoman DeLauro has outlined the bold action plan that will be necessary to avoid major food supply disruptions and ensure the availability of safe and affordable food in a time of crisis,” Brian Ronholm, Director of Food Policy at Consumer Reports. “Federal agencies should be collaborating and acting immediately to protect and assist workers throughout the supply chain — farmers, industry personnel, government inspectors, and grocery store employees.”

