Welcome to Consumer Reports Advocacy

For 85 years CR has worked for laws and policies that put consumers first. Learn more about CR’s work with policymakers, companies, and consumers to help build a fair and just marketplace at TrustCR.org

Press Release

CR Comments on SEC Climate Disclosure Rule

June 27, 2022
CR Letter on SEC GHG Disclosure Rule
136.4 KB

On Friday June 17, 2022 Consumer Reports submitted comments to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)  on a proposed rule entitled ‘The Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors.’ The Rule will require SEC-registered companies to disclose their climate-related risk and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in SEC filings.

By requiring SEC filings, the proposed rule will provide consumers with critical, comparable, and credible information about companies’ GHG emissions, and about companies’ financial risk as a result of climate change. Such information is not only important for consumers who are making investment decisions, or who have retirement plans such as a 401K, a pension or an IRA, but also for consumers making purchasing decisions based on a company’s climate commitments.

There is a growing consensus among financial regulators that climate change poses a major risk to the stability of the U.S. financial system, which highlights the need for these regulations. In order to be able to make more informed and sustainable investment decisions, consumers have the right to know a company’s climate impacts, and its vulnerability to climate change. Consumer Reports strongly supported the proposed rule, but urged the SEC to strengthen the rule to include more stringent indirect emission reporting requirements.

Learn more about the proposed rule and see CR’s comments on the rule-making in this comment letter.

IssuesEnergyMoney
Expert
Dr. Quinta Warren
Associate Director, Sustainability Policy
You Might Also Be Interested In
June 22, 2022
CR letter to House Financial Services Committee in support of the Stop Overdraft Profiteering Act
press release
June 10, 2022
Consumer Reports urges California officials to move forward on strong clean-car standards
June 9, 2022
CR letter on upcoming vote on American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICO) – S.2992 / H.R.3816
June 9, 2022
A Primer on the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICO) – Setting Fair Market Rules for Giant Online Platforms (S. 2992 / H.R. 3816)