Welcome to Consumer Reports Advocacy

For 85 years CR has worked for laws and policies that put consumers first. Learn more about CR’s work with policymakers, companies, and consumers to help build a fair and just marketplace at TrustCR.org

Press Release

Consumer Reports: White House executive order is an important step that highlights need for greater competition in the U.S. marketplace

July 9, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House today released an executive order aimed at promoting greater competition across a range of industries, including important recommendations to curb anticompetitive practices by tech companies and manufacturers.  President Biden signed the order this afternoon.

 

The independent, nonprofit Consumer Reports said the order covers several key areas in which the organization has long advocated for action to help consumers.

 

David Friedman, Vice President, Advocacy for Consumer Reports, said, “For decades, some companies have been amassing and abusing power at the expense of consumers. This order is an important step in highlighting some of the serious problems facing consumers today due to our over-concentrated marketplace. It will be critical for agencies to quickly move these steps forward. Our leaders need to do this and much more to start rebalancing power between giant corporations and the consumers they are supposed to serve.”

 

The executive order covers areas such as reinvigorated enforcement of antitrust laws, including greater scrutiny of business mergers, as well as promoting competition among broadband providers, restoring net neutrality rules, prohibiting tech platforms from discriminating against small businesses and developers, new privacy protections, and helping people save money on essentials like medicine and internet service.

 

George Slover, senior policy counsel for Consumer Reports, said, ”These steps to improve competition are key to giving us a functioning marketplace where businesses pay attention to consumers. A marketplace that works for consumers also works for businesses large and small that want to get their products and services to us and give us choices, which benefits the entire economy.”

 

The executive order also highlights the need for right-to-repair rules.  These rules would put a stop to manufacturers’ anticompetitive restrictions on people using independent repair shops to get their phones, computers, farm equipment, and other electronics-enabled products repaired, or restrictions on people repairing the products themselves if they have the ability to do so.

 

Maureen Mahoney, senior policy analyst for Consumer Reports, said, “This executive order is putting the spotlight on the need for right-to-repair rules in a big way, and that is welcome news for consumers.  This is a key step in ensuring that consumers have meaningful ownership over the electronics-enabled products they buy.”

 

CR is working to advance right-to-repair legislation at the national and state level, including the Fair Repair Act recently introduced in Congress, which is based on a model bill created by CR and other allies that support the right to repair.

 

***

 

Contact: David Butler, david.butler@consumer.org

 

 

IssuesTech & Privacy
Experts
David Friedman
Vice President, Advocacy
George Slover
Senior Policy Counsel
Maureen Mahoney
Senior Policy Analyst
You Might Also Be Interested In
press release
July 13, 2021
Consumer Reports launches Broadband Together — a nationwide search for the truth about your internet service
press release
July 8, 2021
Colorado becomes the nation’s third state with a consumer privacy law
June 25, 2021
CR letter to House Judiciary Committee urging approval of legislation to address market power of large online platforms by strengthening marketplace rules to protect competition and consumers
press release
June 17, 2021
Consumer Reports Endorses Federal Right to Repair Legislation