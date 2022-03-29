Consumer Reports Welcomes Delicia Reynolds Hand as Director of Financial Fairness Advocacy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Delicia Reynolds Hand has joined Consumer Reports as Director of Financial Fairness Advocacy.

Before CR, Hand served for ten years at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Most recently, she was the Deputy Associate Director and Acting Associate Director for the CFPB’s Consumer Education & External Affairs Division.

In her new role at CR, Hand will focus on the nonprofit consumer organization’s work for a fair and just marketplace in which people’s financial well-being is supported through safe, transparent and innovative products and services. This includes the burgeoning digital finance space, as well as traditional lending, credit, and other services that people use every day to manage their money.

Hand said, “I’m thrilled to join the incredible team at Consumer Reports. Building on CR’s stellar reputation, we want to help people get the tools and information we all need to gain more control over our money. And we want to raise the bar for a financial market where people know that the services are safe, secure, and inclusive, whether they’re walking into a bank or downloading the latest app.

“We want to support innovation that sets communities on a more solid pathway to financial independence and sustainable wealth. People should be able to protect what they earn, and make informed decisions about what to do with their money, without being hit by unfair, discriminatory, and predatory practices. That’s been a big part of Consumer Reports’ mission since its earliest days, and I’m proud to be part of the team that’s carrying this mission forward, as financial services evolve and multiply at an incredible pace,” she said.

Prior to CR and the CFPB, Hand was the Legislative Director at the National Association of Consumer Advocates, as well as Director of Organizational Initiatives & General Counsel at the Center for Community Change and Center for Community Change Campaign.

Delicia also served as Senior Counsel/Legislative Director in the office of U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland.

She holds a law degree from American University in Washington, D.C., a masters in political studies from Cambridge University, U.K., and a bachelors in sociology and politics from St. Peter’s College in New Jersey.

As a mission-driven, nonpartisan social enterprise with 6 million members, Consumer Reports galvanizes consumers, corporations, and government to work together for a fair and just marketplace. We empower consumers with rigorous evaluations of digital and traditional financial products; learn from their experiences and needs in the marketplace; and partner to advocate for change. We engage industry to align around standards for safe and fair products and share consumer insights. We provide policymakers with independent data and amplify consumer voices to shape regulations that promote transparency, inclusion and accountability.

***

Contact: David Butler, david.butler@consumer.org