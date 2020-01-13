Consumer Reports urges Ring, Wyze, Guardzilla, and others to raise security and privacy standards for connected cameras

YONKERS, N.Y. — Consumer Reports today sent a letter to 25 companies urging them to raise the standard for product security and privacy after a string of recent incidents with connected cameras.

“CR is alarmed by recent security incidents involving Ring, Wyze, Guardzilla and other connected camera products,” said Ben Moskowitz, Director of the Digital Lab at Consumer Reports. “Due to the sensitive nature of the data these devices collect, we are urging manufacturers to incorporate additional security measures and better protect consumers.”

In December 2019 alone, there were at least 17 reported security incidents related to connected cameras, according to a search conducted by Consumer Reports. This includes the revelation that 3,600 Ring owners had their log-in credentials leaked online, and a security breach that exposed the personal information of an estimated 2.4 million Wyze customers.

Consumer Reports is urging companies to implement more stringent security measures to adequately protect consumers and their privacy, such as requiring multi-factor authentication, emailing users when a login occurs from a new device or IP address, and increased password protection against credential stuffing and brute-force dictionary attacks. Additional recommended measures are outlined in CR’s letter to manufacturers.

CR’s ratings will continue to change to reflect the stronger data security and privacy practices we believe are essential for consumer protection.

We also strongly recommend that users take steps to reduce the likelihood of unauthorized access.

