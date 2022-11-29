Consumer Reports to testify at Senate hearing on the Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Transaction

Washington, DC – Sumit Sharma, senior researcher for technology competition at Consumer Reports, will testify today at 3:00 pm et at a hearing held by the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights. The hearing is entitled “Examining the Competitive Impact of the Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Transaction.“

“A merger between Kroger and Alberston will result in a significant lessening of competition, so we’re skeptical of the claimed benefits.We are concerned that the merger will lead to higher prices and fewer choices, and increasingly limited grocery access for consumers in some neighborhoods,” says Sharma.

The hearing is scheduled for today at 3:00 p.m. ET. For more information, and to view the hearing, you can visit the Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights website here.