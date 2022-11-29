Welcome to Consumer Reports Advocacy

For 85 years CR has worked for laws and policies that put consumers first. Learn more about CR’s work with policymakers, companies, and consumers to help build a fair and just marketplace at TrustCR.org

Press Release

Consumer Reports to testify at Senate hearing on the Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Transaction

November 29, 2022

Washington, DC – Sumit Sharma, senior researcher for technology competition at Consumer Reports, will testify today at 3:00 pm et at a hearing held by the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights. The hearing is entitled “Examining the Competitive Impact of the Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Transaction.“

“A merger between Kroger and Alberston will result in a significant lessening of competition, so we’re skeptical of the claimed benefits.We are concerned that the merger will lead to higher prices and fewer choices, and increasingly limited grocery access for consumers in some neighborhoods,” says Sharma.

The hearing is scheduled for today at 3:00 p.m. ET. For more information, and to view the hearing, you can visit the Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights website here

IssuesFood
Expert
Sumit Sharma
Senior Researcher, Technology Competition
You Might Also Be Interested In
December 1, 2022
CR testimony before Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights on the Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Transaction
press release
October 14, 2022
USDA proposes new strategy to reduce salmonella illnesses from poultry
October 6, 2022
Coalition letter to the Reagan-Udall Foundation on reforming the FDA’s food program
October 4, 2022
CR testimony before the Reagan Udall Foundation on reforming FDA’s food program