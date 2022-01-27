Welcome to Consumer Reports Advocacy

For 85 years CR has worked for laws and policies that put consumers first. Learn more about CR’s work with policymakers, companies, and consumers to help build a fair and just marketplace at TrustCR.org

Press Release

Consumer Reports supports FCC’s proposal to create a Broadband Nutrition Label

January 27, 2022

Consumer Reports praised the Federal Communication Commission’s Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that will implement the broadband consumer label or “broadband nutrition label” that was included in last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law. The FCC will vote on the proposal during today’s Open Commission Meeting, and it is expected to pass with the support of both Democratic and Republican commissioners.

CR has been a strong advocate for requiring internet service providers (ISP) to include a broadband label that would clearly present pricing information, any additional fees (e.g. device rental fees), promotional discounts and length, and performance information (i.e., expected download and upload speeds). 

Jonathan Schwantes, senior policy counsel at CR, said, “A broadband label is a great tool to increase transparency and help consumers better understand what they are paying for with their internet plan. And for those lucky consumers who enjoy a choice of ISPs, a clear, uniform label will allow those consumers to comparison shop.”

“For far too long ISPs have gotten away with confusing information about the internet service they provide, hidden data caps, and bills that vary by ISPs filled with a laundry list of mysterious fees buried in the fine print. The label is a critical step in shedding more light on these practices, and will help consumers better understand what has become the essential service of the early 21st century.”

Contact: Cyrus Rassool, cyrus.rassool@consumer.org

IssuesTech & Privacy
Expert
Jonathan Schwantes
Senior Policy Counsel
You Might Also Be Interested In
January 27, 2022
CR Supports SB 11, the MD Online Consumer Protection and Child Safety Act
January 27, 2022
CR Letter in Support of the WA Foundational Data Privacy Act, HB 1850
press release
January 26, 2022
Consumer Reports and EPIC release paper calling on the Federal Trade Commission to pursue a privacy rulemaking
press release
January 24, 2022
Consumer Reports applauds FCC proposal to promote greater competition and choice in multi-tenant dwellings