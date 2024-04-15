Consumer Reports Statement on the CPSC’s Safety Warning On UPP E-Bike Batteries Linked to Several Reports of Battery Fires and Property Damage

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) today issued an urgent warning to the public regarding the safety risks posed by Unit Pack Power (UPP) e-bike batteries. According to the CPSC, UPP lithium-ion batteries with model number “U004” or “U004-1” present fire and burn hazards. This urgent warning comes after 13 people in the U.S. reported the battery overheated, including seven reports of fire and substantial property damage.

“Fires from these batteries can be extremely dangerous and difficult to put out,” said Gabe Knight, a Consumer Reports policy analyst. “If you’ve bought any e-bike battery online in the last six years, check carefully to see if its label reads ‘U004’ or ‘U004-1,’ and if it does, get it out of your home and contact your local trash and recycling department for instructions on proper disposal.”

“Today’s urgent warning highlights that there aren’t any federal safety standards for e-bike batteries,” Knight said. “While some manufacturers put safety first and make sure that their batteries are safe, others don’t. That’s unacceptable and should be prohibited by law. Congress should take action now to ensure all manufacturers must meet a strong mandatory standard enforced by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.”

To learn more about the CPSC’s safety warning and how to protect yourself and your community from the risks associated with UPP e-bike batteries, see CR’s latest story. Report any incidents involving these batteries or product-related injuries to the CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

