Welcome to Consumer Reports Advocacy

For 85 years CR has worked for laws and policies that put consumers first. Learn more about CR’s work with policymakers, companies, and consumers to help build a fair and just marketplace at TrustCR.org

Press Release

Consumer Reports statement on Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against Google

January 24, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Consumer Reports released the following statement in response to the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Google for anticompetitive practices to grow and maintain its dominance in the digital advertising space:

“We applaud the Justice Department’s action against Google for its alleged use of anticompetitive tactics to cement its dominance in the digital advertising industry,” said Sumit Sharma, senior researcher for tech competition at Consumer Reports. “For too long, Google has faced limited competition and exploited its power without being held accountable. And a lot of people have been harmed along the way — emerging competitors, publishers, and ultimately consumers. For example, fewer innovative services are introduced and consumers pay higher prices for products and services that use online advertising, and have less control over how their data are used.” 

Contact: Cyrus Rassool, cyrus.rassool@consumer.org

IssuesTech & Privacy
Expert
Sumit Sharma
Senior Researcher, Technology Competition
You Might Also Be Interested In
press release
January 26, 2023
CR urges CFPB to adopt strong consent and privacy requirements as it considers options for a personal financial data rights rulemaking
January 26, 2023
Privacy Group Letter Opposing Indiana SB 5
January 24, 2023
Peer-to-Peer Payment Apps: A Case Study for a Digital Finance Standard
January 23, 2023
CR Opposes Iowa HSB 12 (Iowa Privacy Act)