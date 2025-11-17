Consumer Reports Releases New Carbon Monoxide Detector Ratings During CO Awareness Month

Because CO detectors are lifesaving products, CR’s ratings are available for free to everyone

For the first time, CR also tested and rated portable CO detectors in 2025

CR calls for passage of the Safe Stay Act, bipartisan legislation that would require CO detectors in all hotel, motel, and short-term rental rooms across the country

Yonkers, NY—Consumer Reports (CR) recently published its latest free ratings and articles on carbon monoxide (CO) detectors to help consumers choose reliable lifesaving devices for their homes. For the first time, CR also tested and rated portable CO detectors, handy for travelers, which can be used almost anywhere. November is National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month, and CR is committed to helping prevent CO poisonings and deaths.

“Carbon monoxide is called the silent killer because it can’t be detected by human senses, which is why it’s so important to install and maintain high-quality CO detectors in your home,” said Gabe Knight, senior policy analyst for Consumer Reports. “But carbon monoxide poisoning also happens in places you wouldn’t expect, like daycares, boats, hotels, and restaurants. If you’re traveling or unsure about whether there’s a detector installed nearby, a portable CO detector can be a convenient tool to help keep you and your family safe.”

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can cause sudden illness and death. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unintentional CO poisonings kill more than 400 people in the U.S., and send over 100,000 to emergency departments, every year.

Most CO poisonings and deaths occur during cold weather months, when people increasingly rely on fuel-burning appliances that emit CO, like furnaces, non-electrical space heaters, and home and portable generators. The earliest signs of CO poisoning, including headache, dizziness, and nausea, resemble and could be mistaken for a variety of conditions, like the flu or common cold.

CR’s testing exposed stationary CO detectors—and, for the first time, portable CO detectors—to higher CO levels (400 parts per million) and lower CO levels (100 ppm) to measure how quickly and accurately they detected CO. For models that display specific CO levels, we checked the accuracy of those readings. CR also ranked the models that performed the best.

CR’s Advocates Push Measures to Prevent CO Deaths

Carbon monoxide safety has long been a priority for CR. In addition to testing and rating CO detectors, CR has pushed for stronger protections to reduce preventable deaths and injuries from CO poisoning.

This month, CR endorsed the Safe Stay Act (H.R. 3755), bipartisan federal legislation that would require CO detectors in all hotel, motel, and short-term rental rooms across the country. The bill was introduced by Reps. Angie Craig and Mike Levin, and is cosponsored by Rep. Young Kim. Currently, only 14 states require CO detectors in public accommodations, leaving countless travelers at risk. CR has also advocated for stronger CO safety standards for fuel-burning products such as portable generators and gas furnaces to reduce the risk of CO poisonings and fatalities.

“The Safe Stay Act would prevent carbon monoxide poisonings and save lives. Too many families have needlessly suffered the loss of a loved one from CO poisoning in a hotel room. This bill would help prevent future tragedies and give travelers peace of mind, knowing they would be protected,” said Knight. “Consumer Reports thanks Reps. Angie Craig and Mike Levin for sponsoring this important bipartisan legislation, and urges every member of Congress to support its enactment.”

How to Protect Yourself and Others from CO Poisoning:

If you suspect a CO leak or are experiencing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, call 911 or your local fire department immediately. The National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association (NCOAA) offers tips to prevent CO poisoning, and what to do if you suspect CO poisoning here.

