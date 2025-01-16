Consumer Reports praises introduction of Massachusetts Consumer Data Privacy Act

MA privacy bill is based on CR and EPIC’s model state privacy bill

Boston, MA — Massachusetts Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier, Co-Chair of the Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet, and Cybersecurity, filed for introduction H.D. 2135, the Massachusetts Consumer Data Privacy Act, to advance privacy protections for all Massachusetts residents.

This legislation is based on CR and EPIC’s model state privacy bill and takes a strong data minimization approach to controlling companies’ data practices and protects consumers’ privacy by default. The bill would ban outright the sale and use of sensitive data for targeted advertising. Sensitive data includes information revealing consumers’ precise geolocation, race, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, as well as information about minors. The legislation also includes strong enforcement provisions, including a private right of action, allowing consumers to hold companies accountable for violations.

“We applaud Chair Farley-Bouvier for introducing legislation that puts consumer privacy first,” said Matt Schwartz, policy analyst at Consumer Reports. “For too long, massive tech companies have freely collected and used consumer data without meaningful restrictions. This bill will help reset the power imbalance and give consumers meaningful control over their personal information. We urge the leadership of the Massachusetts General Court to prioritize and move forward with this critical legislation expeditiously.”

Since the passage of the California Consumer Privacy Act in 2018, the number of comprehensive state privacy laws has grown to 19, covering approximately 44% of the U.S. population.

