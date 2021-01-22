Consumer Reports praises FTC for taking action against ticket brokers for violating the BOTS Act

Ticket brokers used automated software to buy up event tickets and resell at higher prices to consumers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Consumer Reports applauded the Federal Trade Commission today for taking action against three New York ticket brokers for violating the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act. The ticket brokers used automated software to buy thousands of concert and sporting event tickets and made millions reselling them to consumers at higher prices.

“We are pleased to see the FTC take this action against ticket brokers for violating the law by buying up thousands of tickets for the sole purpose of reselling on the secondary market,” said Anna Laitin, Director of Financial Fairness and Legislative Strategy for Consumer Reports. “This is an important action on its own, and signals that the FTC is serious about establishing fairness and transparency to the online ticketing market.

Laitin continued, “Two years ago, the FTC heard from thousands of consumers who are frustrated by hidden fees, white label websites that mimic venue sites, and aggressive and confusing sales tactics by online ticket sellers. We look forward to working with the FTC as it continues to investigate and potentially issue rules governing the unfair practices in this marketplace.”

