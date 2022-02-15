Consumer Reports praises FCC for unanimous vote to expand internet options for apartment dwellers

Today the Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously to approve a proposal by Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to promote greater competition and choice for broadband in Multi-Tenant Environments (MTEs) such as apartment buildings and condominiums.

The new rule will help eliminate loopholes that allow some internet service providers (ISPs) and landlords to circumvent existing rules that were designed to allow tenants in MTEs to have choice among internet services. A recent broadband study by Consumer Reports found that accessible, reliable, and affordable broadband continues to be out of reach for millions of Americans. The study also showed that when the number of broadband choices increases for consumers, prices decrease.

Jonathan Schwantes, senior policy counsel, Consumer Reports, said, “This is a great win for broadband consumers. The proposal by Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel will eliminate loopholes that internet service providers have exploited to limit choice and increase cost for consumers. Policies that introduce more options for consumers and competition in the broadband marketplace will ultimately create lower prices and better quality of service for consumers.”

Nearly 10,000 residents living in MTEs across the country have shared their internet experiences with us and the FCC. For more information about the FCC proposal click here.

