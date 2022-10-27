Consumer Reports: Marking 50 years of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Strengthening Consumer Safety

CR commemorates the CPSC’s 50th anniversary and the agency’s continued work to protect consumers from – and hold companies accountable for – dangerous product hazards.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – October 27th marks the 50th anniversary of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The independent agency was established on this date in 1972 by federal law to protect the public from dangerous and deadly consumer products.

Then and now, Consumer Reports strongly supports the critical mission of the CPSC. To create a fair and just marketplace, CR has strived to assist and amplify the CPSC’s work to identify and evaluate product hazards, alert the public of unsafe consumer products as quickly as possible, and establish strong mandatory safety standards.

“The establishment of the CPSC fifty years ago marked a watershed moment for product safety, and it forever changed the marketplace,” said Oriene Shin, policy counsel at Consumer Reports. “The Commission plays a vital role in pushing for a more consumer-driven marketplace in which both people and companies benefit from safer products and fewer product-related injuries and deaths. CR looks forward to continuing our work with the CPSC for another 50 years and beyond, so we can advance robust safety initiatives and stop product hazards.”

For over 40 years, the CPSC has been strictly limited in its statutory authority and resources to fully fulfill its mission. Despite these constraints, the CPSC’s compliance and enforcement efforts to set safety standards and enforce federal consumer product laws have led to reductions in injuries and deaths associated with numerous consumer product hazards. CR has repeatedly called on Congress to increase the agency’s resources and strengthen its ability to protect people from unreasonable product hazards.

“As we reflect on the future of the CPSC, the agency should be even more empowered to protect the public from product safety issues over the next decades and beyond,” said Gabe Knight, policy advocate for Consumer Reports. “We call on Congress to bolster the CPSC’s capacity to advance public safety by increasing its budget and strengthening its authorities.

Consumer Reports supports and defends the preeminent role of the CPSC to protect consumers and to forge a more transparent and people-centered marketplace in which everyone benefits from companies meeting consumer expectations and fulfilling their responsibilities to manufacture safe and tested products.