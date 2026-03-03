Consumer Reports’ latest infant formula tests found potentially harmful levels of arsenic in many products and lead in some, but safer choices are widely available

CR calls on FDA’s “Operation Stork Speed” to deliver on its promise to improve infant formula safety by setting limits on heavy metals and regular testing

YONKERS, NY – One year after a Consumer Reports investigation found toxic heavy metals and other contaminants in some powdered infant formula products, CR is releasing new test results showing there is still room for improvement. Its latest tests found potentially concerning levels of arsenic in most samples tested and lead in some of the products analyzed. Fortunately, almost half of the infant formula products were found to be good choices, including some formulas made by Bobbie, Earth’s Best, Enfamil, and Similac.

“Infant formula is a critical source of nutrition for millions of infants and parents depend on it to be safe and nutritious,” said Sana Mujahid, PhD, manager of food safety research and testing at CR. “Even though infant formula is one of the most tightly regulated foods on the market, our tests found that some brands had potentially concerning levels of arsenic and lead. But just as importantly, we found that there are many safer alternatives that are widely available, which is very good news for parents. Our findings demonstrate that it is possible for manufacturers to produce baby formula without worrisome contaminants.”

CR’s most recent investigation comes one year after the FDA announced Operation Stork Speed to improve oversight, increase testing of ingredients and finished products, and keep formula safe. CR is renewing its call on the FDA to take action in a petition to the agency urging it to ensure that all infant formula products are free of dangerous levels of contaminants and chemicals.

“It’s time for Operation Stork Speed to deliver by holding manufacturers accountable for getting toxic heavy metals out of infant formula,” said Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at CR. “The FDA needs to establish enforceable limits on heavy metals in baby formula and test these products regularly to ensure dangerous contaminants don’t pose health risks to newborns.”

CR tested 49 different infant formulas in response to consumer feedback, including liquid formulas, alternative protein formulas (such as soy-milk and goat-milk-based formulas) and hypoallergenic formulas. Each sample was tested for arsenic, lead and PFAS chemicals, as well as acrylamide, cadmium, mercury, and several bisphenols, including BPA, because they are all harmful to babies. Among CR’s key findings:

Many of CR’s tests were reassuring: A third of the liquid and ready-to-feed formulas CR tested are “top choices,” with contaminant levels that were either very low or not detected at all. Over half of the powdered formulas are “top choices” for low or non-detected contaminant results.

Arsenic: CR found 26 of the 49 formulas contained inorganic arsenic at or above its level of concern. CR’s level of concern is below the European Union’s 20 ppb limit on inorganic arsenic for powdered formula and 10 ppb for liquid formula (the U.S. has not adopted any limits for this contaminant). CR uses a more protective level, based on the EPA Oral Reference dose for inorganic arsenic, to assess risk. According to the EPA, robust evidence shows that inorganic arsenic can cause heart disease and type 2 diabetes, and moderate evidence shows effects on infant growth, as well as cognitive and neurological effects on children and adolescents.

Lead: Three powdered formulas exceeded CR’s level of concern for lead. Several more infant formulas landed between half of that level and just below CR’s level of concern, which is based on California’s Maximum Allowable Daily Limit. CR uses a conservative limit because formula is not the only potential source of lead exposure for babies. Lead exposure can have profound neurological effects on babies and children

PFAS: CR also found per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) compounds, also known as forever chemicals because they don’t break down easily, in a number of the infant formulas tested. At least one PFAS compound was measured in over a quarter of the products, with levels ranging from 0.1 to 5.6 parts per billion total PFAS. Many of these PFAS compounds are less widely understood than other PFAS chemicals whose health risks are well known because they have been extensively studied, underscoring the need for more research.

Other concerning chemicals: BPA was only detected in three powdered formulas and other bisphenols were not detected at all. Acrylamide showed up in two powdered formulas, but the levels were much lower than in other common foods, like toasted bread or french fries. Cadmium and mercury were found in several formulas, but in such low levels that CR’s experts did not find them concerning.

WHAT CONSUMERS SHOULD DO:

Keep these test results in perspective: CR is using the lowest, most protective levels to measure contaminants and assess potential risks because for many babies, infant formula is a crucial source of nutrition. Low levels of contaminants do not necessarily mean that babies who are exposed to them will have negative health outcomes.

Talk to your pediatrician: If you’re concerned about CR’s test results and are thinking about switching the formula you feed your baby, talk to your pediatrician first.

Never try to make your own formula or offer alternative foods: It’s unsafe from a nutrition standpoint, and if the goal is to avoid heavy metals or other contaminants, keep in mind that whatever ingredients you’d be using for your own recipe would probably also contain them.

Use clean water to mix your powdered formula: The EPA sets limits on contaminants in tap water for most of the country, but not everywhere. Well water, for example, is not regulated by the EPA, so it should be tested for heavy metals and PFAS before using it.

See Consumer Reports’ infant formula investigation story for more detailed information about CR’s tests, including the results for each brand analyzed.

