Consumer Reports Delivers Petition With 44,532 Signatures Urging Major Home Insurance Companies to Adopt More Protections for Policyholders

YONKERS, NY—Consumer Reports (CR) today delivered a petition with 44,532 signatures to the CEOs of 28 of the nation’s largest homeowners insurance groups, calling on the industry to adopt more protections and strengthen fairness and transparency amid rising premiums, unexpected policy cancellations, and shrinking access to coverage.

The petition urges insurers—including State Farm, Allstate, USAA, Liberty Mutual, and Farmers—to adopt CR’s Homeowners Insurance Bill of Rights, a set of nine baseline consumer protections developed with input from insurance experts, academics, and homeowners across the country.

“Homeowners across the U.S. are facing skyrocketing premiums, sudden non-renewals, and confusion about what is and isn’t covered,” said Sara Enright, senior director of safety and sustainability at Consumer Reports. “These basic protections would help consumers be more informed, stay safer, and be more resilient when disaster strikes.”

“We have already had some constructive conversations with insurers and their industry associations, and look forward to further engagement. We believe that insurers that adopt the Homeowners Insurance Bill of Rights would benefit from strengthened trust, policyholder retention, and long-term market stabilization.”

Homeowners Facing Rising Premiums and Shrinking Coverage:

Extreme weather, inflation, and rising construction costs, among other pressures, have destabilized the home insurance market, leading to rate hikes, shrinking coverage, unexpected cancellations, and limited options for consumers seeking better coverage.

CR’s 2024–2025 survey of 23,917 U.S. homeowners insurance policyholders found that more than half saw their premiums increase in the past year—with some reporting their costs had doubled or even tripled—and nine percent had their coverage dropped. In CR’s collection of nearly 600 consumer stories, homeowners described abrupt changes to their policies, unexpected costs, and difficulty finding reliable alternatives.

CR’s petition delivered today underscores broad consumer support for greater stability and stronger consumer protections in the marketplace.

CR Calls on Home Insurance Companies to Adopt Bill of Rights:

CR’s petition calls on every major insurer to adopt a basic standard of fairness that includes:

A clear, plain-language explanation of what is and isn’t covered—before purchase or renewal.

Know which risk factors are used to determine eligibility and set rates.

Fair access to coverage based on property risk, not your finances.

Adequate notice before cancellations, nonrenewals, or steep premium hikes.

Meaningful incentives for homeowners who take steps to harden their homes.

Protections against cancellations or non-renewals in the aftermath of declared States of Emergency.

Freedom from penalties for inquiries or claims that result in no payout.

Prompt, full, and fair claim payments, with accountability for delays.

Immediate financial assistance for emergency housing and essential needs after a disaster, with limited paperwork.

CR Calls for Consistent Protections Nationwide:

CR maintains that while some states do offer strong protections, the lack of consistency leaves millions of homeowners vulnerable. CR testified last week before a joint New York State Senate hearing on rising premiums and shrinking access to coverage, urging lawmakers to strengthen oversight and adopt policies that ensure greater transparency, fairness, and stability for consumers.

CR aims to work with the insurance industry to embrace these baseline standards and advocate for policymakers to codify them in laws and regulations so that every policyholder receives the same fair treatment, no matter where they live.

***

Media Contact: Emily Akpan, emily.akpan@consumer.org