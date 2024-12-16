Welcome to Consumer Reports Advocacy

For 85 years CR has worked for laws and policies that put consumers first. Learn more about CR’s work with policymakers, companies, and consumers to help build a fair and just marketplace at TrustCR.org

Press Release

Consumer Reports Commends NHTSA Final Seat Belt Reminder Rule

December 16, 2024

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) today announced its final rule requiring seat belt use warnings for rear seats in passenger vehicles and enhanced warnings for driver and front passenger seats. 

This rule represents a critical step toward increasing seat belt use and reducing crash-related injuries and fatalities. NHTSA estimates it will prevent over 500 injuries and save about 50 lives annually once fully implemented. 

Consumer Reports (CR) strongly supports this rule and submitted comments advocating for its adoption.

“Seat belts are your first line of defense in a crash for all passengers, yet we know that passengers in the back seat are less likely to use seat belts than in the front seat,” said Emily A. Thomas, PhD, associate director of auto safety at CR. “That is why Consumer Reports has been evaluating rear belt minders since 2021. This final rule from NHTSA goes a step further by requiring manufacturers to implement rear belt minders. We commend NHTSA for putting safety first and enacting these belt minder requirements.”

IssuesCars
Expert
Emily Thomas
Manager, Auto Safety Testing
You Might Also Be Interested In
press release
December 18, 2024
With Pedestrian Deaths at Crisis Levels, Consumer Reports Supports Lifesaving Proposed Safety Standard for the Front of Vehicles
December 18, 2024
Consumer Reports Comments to NHTSA on Pedestrian Head Protection Proposed Rule
press release
November 25, 2024
Consumer Reports Statement: NHTSA Protects Consumer Safety, Leaves Strong Automatic Emergency Braking Rule Intact After Auto Industry Tried to Weaken It
press release
November 18, 2024
Consumer Reports Applauds Major, Long-Awaited Updates to Five-Star Safety Ratings for New Cars