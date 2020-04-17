Press Release

Consumer Reports calls on airlines to provide cash refunds when passengers cancel flights due to the coronavirus crisis

April 17, 2020

Analysis by Senator Markey shows most bailed out airlines offer only vouchers when many Americans need cash 

 WASHINGTON, D.C. —  Consumer Reports renewed its call today for airlines to provide a full cash refund when passengers cancel their flights due to concerns about the coronavirus.  CR is launching a petition to the airlines on the same day that an analysis by Senator Edward J. Markey showed that none of the biggest carriers are providing a cash refund to passengers who cancel flights during the current crisis.

“We’ve heard from thousands of people who have been unable to get cash refunds when they cancelled their flights due to concerns about the coronavirus,” said William J. McGee, Aviation Adviser for Consumer Reports. “It’s unacceptable for airlines to only offer vouchers during a global pandemic and an economic crisis. The airline industry received its $50 billion taxpayer bailout, so the least it can do is offer full refunds–without forcing customers to jump through hoops. All passengers deserve a full cash refund during this unprecedented time.”

The analysis of airline refund policies released by Senator Markey, along with Senators Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren and Kamela Harris, found that only Allegiant and Spirit are offering cash refunds when passengers cancel their own tickets during the COVID-19 crisis.  While passengers on flights cancelled by airlines are entitled to a full refund under federal law, some carriers are offering vouchers as the default option, forcing passengers to take extra steps to get a cash refund.

CR has heard from thousands of people across the country who reported that the airlines are only giving travel vouchers for canceled flights instead of cash refunds and can connect reporters with those willing to be interviewed about their experience.  For more information, contact Michael McCauley at Michael.mccauley@consumer.org

Consumer Reports’ petition to the airlines can be found at ConsumerReports.org/AirlineRefunds

Michael McCauley, michael.mccauley@consumer.org, 415-902-9537

 

 

 

IssuesMoney
Experts
Anna Laitin
Director, Financial Policy
Michael McCauley
Associate Director, Strategic Communications
You Might Also Be Interested In
April 19, 2020
CR letter to House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee — online platforms investigation
April 17, 2020
Letter to the California Supreme Court asking for protection of federal stimulus payments from collection
April 16, 2020
Letter urging Governor Newsom to protect vulnerable Californians
press release
March 27, 2020
Consumer Reports: Coronavirus Relief Bill Will Provide Some Help for Consumers, But Does Not Do Enough to Put People First