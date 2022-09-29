Consumer Reports applauds the House for advancing bipartisan Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Consumer Reports applauds the United States House of Representatives for advancing the bipartisan Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act. The bill will strengthen enforcement of our antitrust laws by helping to inject much-needed funds to the antitrust enforcement agencies, the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission, and allow them to properly fulfill their role safeguarding the economy and consumers from anticompetitive conduct and harmful mergers.

Consumer Reports joined 36 other organizations in a letter calling on members of the House to vote “yes” on the bill.

Sumit Sharma, senior researcher for tech competition at Consumer Reports said, “Consumers need more competition in tech, broadband, healthcare, agriculture and other sectors of the economy. They depend on our antitrust agencies to ensure markets are fair, competitive, and responsive to their needs, not dominant firms.It is great to see this bipartisan effort to bolster the capabilities of our antitrust agencies to help achieve these goals.”

