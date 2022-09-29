Welcome to Consumer Reports Advocacy

For 85 years CR has worked for laws and policies that put consumers first. Learn more about CR’s work with policymakers, companies, and consumers to help build a fair and just marketplace at TrustCR.org

Press Release

Consumer Reports applauds the House for advancing bipartisan Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act

September 29, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Consumer Reports applauds the United States House of Representatives for advancing the bipartisan Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act. The bill will strengthen enforcement of our antitrust laws by helping to inject much-needed funds to the antitrust enforcement agencies, the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission, and allow them to properly fulfill their role safeguarding the economy and consumers from anticompetitive conduct and harmful mergers.

Consumer Reports joined 36 other organizations in a letter calling on members of the House to vote “yes” on the bill.

Sumit Sharma, senior researcher for tech competition at Consumer Reports said, “Consumers need more competition in tech, broadband, healthcare, agriculture and other sectors of the economy. They depend on our antitrust agencies to ensure markets are fair, competitive, and responsive to their needs, not dominant firms.It is great to see this bipartisan effort to bolster the capabilities of our antitrust agencies to help achieve these goals.”

Contact: Cyrus Rassool, cyrus.rassool@consumer.org

IssuesTech & Privacy
Expert
Sumit Sharma
Senior Researcher, Technology Competition
You Might Also Be Interested In
September 27, 2022
Consumer Reports signs joint letter urging the House to vote in support of the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act
September 26, 2022
Consumer Reports comments on proposed changes to the FTC’s Endorsement Guides
September 6, 2022
Consumer Reports signs joint letter raising concerns over the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act
August 24, 2022
Consumer Reports comments on the California Privacy Protection Agency’s proposed privacy rules