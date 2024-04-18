Consumer Reports applauds Senate vote to reject measure that would have blocked EPA clean car rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate today voted to reject a bill (S. 4072) that would have blocked the Environmental Protection Agency from implementing a rule to lower emissions from new cars and light-duty trucks.

Consumer Reports, the nonprofit consumer research, testing and advocacy organization, provided input and analysis to the EPA as it developed the rule over the past year.

Chris Harto, senior policy analyst for transportation and energy policy at Consumer Reports, said, “We’re glad that the Senate rejected this measure. This proposal offered a clear choice. You can side with the big oil companies that have us paying big bucks at the pump. Or you can side with American consumers, who will save a lot of money with vehicles that cost less to fuel, and produce less pollution.

“For all of the debate over the past year, it’s important to clear the air and recognize what these standards actually do. This is not even close to an EV mandate. These standards are practical and technology neutral. They put us on a path to cleaner cars and trucks, with more choices for saving money.”

Consumer Reports has a new blog that explains how the new rule is designed to deliver benefits for consumers, and what are some of the different ways that automakers can comply with the rule.

