Press Release

Consumer Reports applauds Oregon Legislature for passing key geolocation and kids privacy bill

May 27, 2025

Salem, Oregon – Consumer Reports (CR) commended the Oregon Legislative Assembly for approving a landmark geolocation and kids privacy bill, Oregon H.B. 2008. CR worked closely with the bill sponsors to craft and support the legislation through the legislative process. 

If signed into law, the legislation would extend new data protections to Oregon residents by banning the sale of precise geolocation data and the personal data of children under 16. This bill strengthens privacy rights for Oregonians following the passage of its comprehensive privacy law in 2023.

“Location data is some of the most personal data about us that exists. It can associate us with visits to sensitive locations like reproductive or mental health facilities, political rallies, places of worship, and more,” said Matt Schwartz, policy analyst at Consumer Reports. “At a time where location information is increasingly being used against consumers, preventing its commercial sale is one of the top things legislators can do to protect constituents’ privacy. Minors’ personal information is also inherently sensitive and should not be available for sale to the highest bidder. We commend Representative Chotzen for bringing forward this critical legislation and Oregon lawmakers for passing it. We urge Governor Kotek to sign the bill into law so that Oregon can set an example for other states to follow.” 

Contact: Cyrus Rassool, cyrus.rassool@consumer.org

IssuesTech & Privacy
Expert
Matt Schwartz
Policy Analyst, Tech & Privacy
You Might Also Be Interested In
press release
May 21, 2025
“Treat Online Abuse Like Spam”: New Report Urges Social Media Platforms to Fight Online Abuse with Tools Users Can Control
press release
May 20, 2025
Consumer Reports calls on Congress to recognize the role of states when considering AI legislation
press release
May 19, 2025
Washington Governor signs key digital right to repair bill into law
press release
May 14, 2025
CFPB withdraws proposed rule that would have prevented data brokers from selling or misusing consumers’ sensitive personal data