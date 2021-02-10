Consumer Reports applauds inclusion of funding for FCC’s E-Rate program in COVID-19 relief bill

Washington, DC – The House Energy and Commerce Committee announced details of the COVID-19 relief budget today, which will establish a $7.6 billion Emergency Connectivity Fund to help bridge the homework gap.

The Federal Communications Commission will use these funds to assist eligible schools and libraries to provide digital resources such as connected devices, internet service, and hotspots to students and teachers for internet use at home.

Jonathan Schwantes, senior policy counsel for Consumer Reports, said, “This funding is critical as millions of families continue to rely on an internet connection as children learn from home. Closing the digital divide and homework gap is more important than ever as low-income families struggle to keep up with a lack of digital resources. Children should not have to sit in a parking lot to complete their homework because they lack access to the internet at home.”

The budget recommendations are expected to pass out of Committee tomorrow.

