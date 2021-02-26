Press Release

Consumer Reports applauds FCC’s implementation of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to help connect underserved families

February 26, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Consumer Reports today praised the Federal Communications Commission’s unanimous and bipartisan adoption of final rules to implement the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, a $3.2 billion federal initiative to provide qualifying households with discounts on internet service bills and digital devices such as a computer or tablet.

Jonathan Schwantes, senior policy counsel for Consumer Reports, said, “Too many Americans are not able to access or afford broadband. This is especially true for people who’ve lost their jobs or can’t find regular work since the coronavirus shuttered many businesses. Standing up the Emergency Broadband Benefit program is the first step of many that need to be taken to make internet service more affordable for Americans. If it wasn’t glaringly important before, the pandemic has confirmed the vital need of a broadband internet connection — one that is reliable, affordable, and for some of us, simply available. “

Though the FCC’s rules do not require internet service providers (ISPs) to apply the benefit to all of their service offerings, there is nothing in the Commission’s ruling preventing them from doing so. CR encourages participating ISPs to permit eligible consumers to apply their benefit to a robust selection of choices, letting them decide which one best fits their household’s needs.

“Finally, with many consumers dependent upon leasing a modem or router from their internet service provider, we are pleased the FCC confirmed the benefit will cover those charges—which can exceed $10 a month—as well.,” Schwantes added.

Media contact: Cyrus Rassool, cyrus.rassool@consumer.org

IssuesTech & Privacy
Expert
Jonathan Schwantes
Senior Policy Counsel
You Might Also Be Interested In
February 26, 2021
Joint Letter to Governor Cuomo on the Right to Repair
February 25, 2021
CR letter to House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee — hearing on proposals to address online platform gatekeeper power and lower barriers to entry online
press release
February 24, 2021
Key privacy bill clears the Virginia legislature and is expected to be signed into law
press release
February 24, 2021
Consumer Reports hails court decision in California on landmark net neutrality law to protect the open internet