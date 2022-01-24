Consumer Reports applauds FCC proposal to promote greater competition and choice in multi-tenant dwellings

The statement below is in response to a Federal Communications Commission proposal circulated on January 21, 2022, by Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to promote greater competition and choice for broadband in Multi-Tenant Environments (MTEs) such as apartments and condominiums.

The proposal would aim to eliminate loopholes that allow internet service providers to circumvent existing rules that were designed to allow tenants in MTEs to have choice among internet services. A recent broadband study by Consumer Reports found that accessible, reliable, and affordable broadband continues to be out of reach for millions of Americans.

Jonathan Schwantes, senior policy counsel, Consumer Reports, said, “The proposal by Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to expand internet options for apartment dwellers is welcome news. Despite exclusive arrangements between ISPs and landlords being banned for years, it’s time to finally put an end to practices and close loopholes that stifle broadband competition and consumer choice, especially for those most in need. We know that when consumers have more choices for internet service, they enjoy lower prices.”

Nearly 10,000 residents living in MTEs from across the country have shared their internet experiences with us and the FCC. For more information about the FCC proposal click here.

Contact: Cyrus Rassool, cyrus.rassool@consumer.org