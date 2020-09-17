Consumer Reports applauds California’s settlement against Glow for privacy violations that risked exposing women’s sensitive health data

Washington, DC – Consumer Reports today praised the state of California following the announcement of a settlement with Glow, a technology company that operates a mobile fertility application.

In 2016 Consumer Reports found that the Glow app exposed women to privacy threats. The company responded by fixing the app.

The state’s complaint says from 2013 to 2016 “the Glow app had serious basic security failures that put its users’ data at risk.”

The $250,000 settlement also will require Glow to comply with state consumer protection and privacy laws, and what the state called “a first-ever injunctive term that requires Glow to consider how privacy or security lapses may uniquely impact women.”

Justin Brookman, director of consumer privacy and technology policy for Consumer Reports noted, “Tech companies, especially those with a health focus, have access to incredibly sensitive information about consumers and too often fail to take the most rudimentary of protections. Especially with California’s new privacy law in effect, the Attorney General’s office is at the front line of protecting our privacy and security. Rules are meaningless without robust enforcement, so this action is a promising sign.”

