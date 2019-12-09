Consumer Reports and partners organize US Capitol Hill briefing on data privacy, December 11

Controlled and conditioned: How data abuse hurts the most vulnerable and threatens human rights

We live in a world where powerful corporations know more about you than your best friend. This unprecedented level of data harvesting empowers surveillance capitalists to control and condition society in ways hidden from the public eye.

U.S. federal law does not effectively protect our right to privacy. Not only is this fundamental right under threat in the digital age, but our rights to freedom of expression and equal opportunity are also under attack. Amnesty International recently released a report calling corporate data exploitation the “defining human rights challenge of our time.”

Join Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D-IL-9), Access Now, the ACLU, Consumer Reports, the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Public Citizen, and Public Knowledge at 12 pm EST on Wednesday, December 11th in Rayburn House Office Building 2237 for a discussion on how data abuse disparately impacts marginalized communities, undermines human rights, and diminishes consumer power in the marketplace. We will consider existing bills that seek to address the issue and unpack what more can be done to protect vulnerable populations.

Congresswoman Schakowsky will provide opening remarks, and a panel discussion will follow.

Panelists include:

Neema Singh Giuliani, ACLU

Gabrielle Rejouis, Center on Privacy & Technology, Georgetown Law

Katie McInnis, Consumer Reports

David Brody, Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

Emily Peterson-Cassin, Public Citizen

Dylan Gilbert, Public Knowledge (moderator)

Lunch will be provided!

