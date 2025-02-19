Consumer, industry and public health groups’ statement on FDA staff reductions at the agency’s food safety program

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2025—In response to a reduction in workforce at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a coalition of consumer, industry, and public health stakeholder groups issues the following statement:

“Ensuring the safety of our nation’s food supply is a shared responsibility,” the coalition stated. “Food companies are committed to producing safe products. Maintaining safe, accessible, and affordable food is a fundamental public health priority and a key component of the Make America Healthy Again platform. An under-resourced food safety agency could jeopardize Secretary Kennedy’s stated objectives to improve nutrition and ingredient safety for children and adults. Adequate resources are critical not only for outbreak response but also for developing and updating food safety standards, providing science-based industry guidance, and ensuring a well-trained federal-state inspection force to protect the integrity of our food system.“

American Frozen Food Institute

Association of Food and Drug Officials

Association of Public Health Laboratories

Center for Science in the Public Interest

Consumer Brands Association

Consumer Federation of America

Consumer Reports

Council for Responsible Nutrition

Global Cold Chain Alliance

Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security, George Washington University

International Dairy Foods Association

STOP Foodborne Illness

Darin Detwiler

Bill Marler

Jennifer McEntire

