Welcome to Consumer Reports Advocacy

For 85 years CR has worked for laws and policies that put consumers first. Learn more about CR’s work with policymakers, companies, and consumers to help build a fair and just marketplace at TrustCR.org

Press Release

Consumer, industry and public health groups’ statement on FDA staff reductions at the agency’s food safety program

February 19, 2025

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2025—In response to a reduction in workforce at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a coalition of consumer, industry, and public health stakeholder groups issues the following statement:

“Ensuring the safety of our nation’s food supply is a shared responsibility,” the coalition stated. “Food companies are committed to producing safe products. Maintaining safe, accessible, and affordable food is a fundamental public health priority and a key component of the Make America Healthy Again platform. An under-resourced food safety agency could jeopardize Secretary Kennedy’s stated objectives to improve nutrition and ingredient safety for children and adults. Adequate resources are critical not only for outbreak response but also for developing and updating food safety standards, providing science-based industry guidance, and ensuring a well-trained federal-state inspection force to protect the integrity of our food system.“

American Frozen Food Institute

Association of Food and Drug Officials

Association of Public Health Laboratories

Center for Science in the Public Interest

Consumer Brands Association

Consumer Federation of America

Consumer Reports

Council for Responsible Nutrition

Global Cold Chain Alliance

Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security, George Washington University

International Dairy Foods Association

STOP Foodborne Illness

Darin Detwiler

Bill Marler

Jennifer McEntire

 

Media contact: Michael McCauley, michael.mccauley@consumer.org

IssuesFood
Expert
Brian Ronholm
Director of Food Policy
You Might Also Be Interested In
January 21, 2025
Consumer Reports comment letter on the FDA’s proposed post-market reassessment process for food chemicals
press release
January 21, 2025
Minnesota Senator Gustafson introduces bill to protect consumers from toxic plastic chemicals in food
press release
January 16, 2025
Consumer Reports urges USDA to strengthen its proposed framework to reduce Salmonella illness from poultry
January 16, 2025
The most contaminated poultry plants in the U.S.