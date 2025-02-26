Welcome to Consumer Reports Advocacy

Consumer and Privacy Groups Oppose New Mexico H.B. 410, (Comprehensive Privacy Legislation)

February 26, 2025
H.B. 410, Consumer Info and Protection Act — OPPOSE
Consumer Reports, along with a coalition of privacy and consumer groups, oppose New Mexico H.B. 410, a comprehensive privacy bill. The bill seeks to provide to New Mexico consumers the right to know the information companies have collected about them, the right to access, correct, and delete that information, as well as the right to stop the disclosure of certain information to third parties. However, in its current form it would do little to protect New Mexico consumers’ personal information, or to rein in major tech companies like Google and Facebook.

H.B. 410 would require several strengthening amendments to provide the level of protection that New Mexico consumers deserve, including:

  • Include meaningful data minimization provisions, or at least require companies to honor browser privacy signals as opt outs;
  • Remove the pseudonymous data exception;
  • Amend non-discrimination provisions;
  • Ensure targeted advertising is adequately covered;
  • Remove authentication requirements for opt-outs;
  • Strengthen enforcement;
  • Remove entity level carveouts;
  • Increase protections for young people; and
  • Include strong civil rights protections.

To read more, please see the attached PDF.

