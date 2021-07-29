Welcome to Consumer Reports Advocacy

For 85 years CR has worked for laws and policies that put consumers first. Learn more about CR’s work with policymakers, companies, and consumers to help build a fair and just marketplace at TrustCR.org

Press Release

CR calls on Senate to protect consumers from predatory lenders by passing the Veterans and Consumers Fair Credit Act

July 29, 2021

Senate Banking Committee holding hearing today on bill that caps interest rates

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Consumer Reports urged the Senate Banking Committee in a letter today to approve a bill that would protect consumers from predatory lending by establishing a federal usury limit.  The Veterans and Consumers Fair Credit Act would extend a 36 percent interest rate cap that is already in effect for loans provided to active duty servicemembers so that it applies to all Americans. The legislation will be the subject of a Senate Banking Committee hearing today at 10am ET.

CR’s letter points out that payday loans are marketed as lifelines to some of the most financially fragile Americans, but are structured in a way that keeps them trapped in cycles of debt.  A typical payday loan must be paid back in full within two weeks, which is an unconventional and unreasonably short deadline for borrowers who are struggling financially. The short payback period of these loans also results in triple digit APRs, with most borrowers unable to pay them off for four months

“No one should be charged triple digit-interest rates on a loan that inevitably traps them deep in debt,” said Syed Ejaz, policy analyst for Consumer Reports.  “Federal law already protects active duty members of the military from predatory loans by limiting the interest rates lenders can charge them. This bill will ensure that everyone enjoys the same protection from sky-high interest rates and can access more affordable credit and avoid drowning in costly debt.”

See Consumer Reports’ letter to the Senate Banking Committee in support of  the Veterans and Consumers Fair Credit Act.

Michael McCauley, michael.mccauley@consumer.org or 415-902-9537

 

IssuesMoney
Experts
Syed Ejaz
Policy Analyst
Michael McCauley
You Might Also Be Interested In
July 29, 2021
Consumer Reports letter to Senate Banking Committee in support of federal usury limit
July 28, 2021
CR testimony at U.S. Senate hearing “Beefing up Competition: Examining America’s Food Supply Chain”
press release
July 28, 2021
Consumer Reports testifies at U.S. Senate hearing on competition concerns in food supply chain
July 27, 2021
Consumer Reports letter to the Federal Insurance Office on updating its research on auto insurance affordability