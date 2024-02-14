Victory! New Mexico Senate passes landmark Clean Transportation Fuels Standard, sends bill to governor

SANTA FE – A landmark bill to establish a clean fuels standard for the state of New Mexico is headed to the governor, who is expected to sign it into law. The state Senate approved the bill last night, following the state House’s approval last week.

The bill – known as the Clean Transportation Fuels Standard (HB41) – aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the co-pollutants that harm human health, with the long-term goal of reducing air pollution and providing consumers with more clean energy choices.

The bill has the support of a wide range of stakeholders, including the nonprofit consumer research, testing and advocacy organization Consumer Reports.

Dylan Jaff, policy analyst for Consumer Reports, said: “This is a big step forward for clean energy in New Mexico. This new standard will help reduce transportation emissions in the state, drive innovations in clean technology, and help protect consumers’ wallets from unpredictable gas prices.”

Consumer Reports wrote New Mexico legislators to encourage them to pass the bill and organized local consumers to contact their officials. CR is supporting similar measures introduced in New York and other states that aim to provide consumers with cleaner and more affordable energy choices.

***

Contact: David Butler, david.butler@consumer.org