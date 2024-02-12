Welcome to Consumer Reports Advocacy

For 85 years CR has worked for laws and policies that put consumers first. Learn more about CR’s work with policymakers, companies, and consumers to help build a fair and just marketplace at TrustCR.org

Press Release

Sharing Stories of Electric Vehicle Ownership: Highlighting the Value of EVs

February 12, 2024

Sharing Stories of Electric Vehicle Ownership

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Interested in hearing some of the real-life stories behind the transition to electric vehicles? Consumer Reports is collecting stories from EV owners across the country who tell us why they made the switch, how it’s going, and what value they get from going electric 

Read stories of Americans like Angela Kantola “Driving on Sunshine,” and Bob Montwillo’s tale of him “Getting Even with the Oil Companies.” 

If you’d like to tell us about your EV experiences, click here to share your own story with us.

IssuesCars
Experts
Dylan Jaff
Policy Analyst
Chris Harto
Senior Policy Analyst, Transportation and Energy
You Might Also Be Interested In
February 6, 2024
Fact Sheet: CR Low Carbon Fuels Survey
February 6, 2024
Fact Sheet: CR Electric Vehicle Survey
press release
February 6, 2024
CR Survey: Limited Consumer Experience a Challenge and Opportunity for EV Adoption
press release
February 5, 2024
Consumer Reports Commends New Safety Standards for Child Car Seats That Take Effect Today