Sharing Stories of Electric Vehicle Ownership: Highlighting the Value of EVs

Sharing Stories of Electric Vehicle Ownership

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Interested in hearing some of the real-life stories behind the transition to electric vehicles? Consumer Reports is collecting stories from EV owners across the country who tell us why they made the switch, how it’s going, and what value they get from going electric

Read stories of Americans like Angela Kantola “Driving on Sunshine,” and Bob Montwillo’s tale of him “Getting Even with the Oil Companies.”

If you’d like to tell us about your EV experiences, click here to share your own story with us.