New EPA emission limits for passenger vehicles are “huge step in right direction,” but could be stronger, Consumer Reports says

Washington, D.C. – The Environmental Protection Agency today proposed new standards to limit emissions from new passenger vehicles. The proposal is a huge step in the right direction, but it needs to be made more stringent to maximize the benefits to both consumers and the environment, according to Consumer Reports (CR). The proposed rules apply to new cars and light-duty trucks manufactured for model years 2027 to 2032.

“Today’s announcement is a critical step toward a clean car future for Americans,” said Quinta Warren, associate director of sustainability policy at Consumer Reports. “This proposal has the strongest standards to date for reducing emissions from passenger cars and trucks. Still, the EPA can do more to realize more consumer benefits in both cost savings and emissions reductions.”

A recent analysis by Chris Harto, a senior policy analyst on Consumer Reports’ sustainability team, shows the consumer demand for electric vehicles far outpaces the supply. While the proposed rules don’t directly require automakers to boost production of electric vehicles, in order to meet the new emissions limits, electric vehicles may make up as much as 67% of new vehicle sales by 2032, based on EPA’s analysis.

Harto noted that this does not mean the end of gas-powered cars as we know them. “Under even the strongest of EPA’s proposed alternatives, automakers will still be building tens of millions of new gas-powered cars. It’s going to take decades to replace the hundreds of millions of gas-powered cars already on the roads. But the rules will rapidly accelerate the number of EVs and hybrids in production, and looking at our data, the consumer demand is there,” Harto said.

Last year, CR released findings from a nationally representative survey on Americans’ awareness of electric vehicles, which found 71% of Americans have some level of interest in buying or leasing electric vehicles.

***

Contact: David Butler, david.butler@consumer.org

Founded in 1936, Consumer Reports (CR) is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan organization that works with consumers to create a fair and just marketplace. Known for its rigorous testing and ratings of products, CR advocates for laws and company practices that put consumers first. CR is dedicated to amplifying the voices of consumers to promote safety, digital rights, financial fairness, and sustainability. The organization surveys millions of Americans every year, reports extensively on the challenges and opportunities for today’s consumers, and provides ad-free content and tools to 6 million members across the U.S.