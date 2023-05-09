Media Advisory:  Consumer Reports to testify about clean cars proposal at EPA hearing 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Consumer Reports (CR) will testify at an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) public hearing on the agency’s proposal for multi-pollutant emissions standards for new cars and light-duty trucks for vehicle model years 2027 and later.

Experts from the nonprofit consumer research, testing and advocacy organization will speak at various times during the hearing, which will be held May 9, 10, and 11. People who are consumer members of CR have also signed up to speak during the hearings.

While the EPA’s proposal to limit emissions does not mandate electric vehicles (EVs), automakers would likely increase production of EVs rapidly in order to comply with the new standards. In addition to EVs, automakers could use a mix of conventional hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrids, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, and improvements in internal combustion fuel efficiency to comply.

During the hearing, CR will testify that proposed standards are achievable, not only because they are in line with what automakers have committed to do, but also because consumer demand for EVs far outpaces supply. CR will share recent data about the surging consumer demand.

Other topics to be covered by CR include information on how EV owners save money on fuel and maintenance compared to gas vehicle owners, as well as the prospects for lowering the upfront sticker price of EVs.

Last year, CR released a nationally representative survey of consumer attitudes toward EVs. The survey found 71% of Americans expressed some level of interest in buying or leasing an electric-only vehicle: 14% would “definitely” buy or lease one if they were to get a vehicle today, 22% would “seriously consider” one, and 35% “might” consider one.

CR recently launched an online hub of information about clean vehicle policies to provide information for government officials, industry executives, public interest groups, and other stakeholders at cr.org/evpolicy.

