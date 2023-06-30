Welcome to Consumer Reports Advocacy

Press Release

Fact Sheet: Consumer Reports weighs in on Pennsylvania electric vehicle fee debate

June 30, 2023

Pennsylvania state lawmakers are considering imposing punitive road usage fees on people who own Electric Vehicles (EVs). At this early stage of EV adoption, policies such as these are not the solution to declining road funding revenues. Pennsylvania will eventually have to address the increased adoption of clean vehicle technology and the need to maintain a consistent funding source to support infrastructure improvement projects that benefit all residents in the future, but this structure must be equitable for all road users. 

An analysis by Consumer Reports finds $190 would be a reasonable maximum justifiable fee, should Pennsylvania choose to adopt these fees. Pennsylvania currently has the highest fuel tax rate of any state in the nation, which means that the maximum justifiable fee for the state would also be higher than any other state.

Additional CR analysis of the problems with these kinds of fees for EVs is available here.

Expert
Dylan Jaff
Policy Analyst
