Fact Sheet: Consumer Reports weighs in on Pennsylvania electric vehicle fee debate

Pennsylvania state lawmakers are considering imposing punitive road usage fees on people who own Electric Vehicles (EVs). At this early stage of EV adoption, policies such as these are not the solution to declining road funding revenues. Pennsylvania will eventually have to address the increased adoption of clean vehicle technology and the need to maintain a consistent funding source to support infrastructure improvement projects that benefit all residents in the future, but this structure must be equitable for all road users.

An analysis by Consumer Reports finds $190 would be a reasonable maximum justifiable fee, should Pennsylvania choose to adopt these fees. Pennsylvania currently has the highest fuel tax rate of any state in the nation, which means that the maximum justifiable fee for the state would also be higher than any other state.

