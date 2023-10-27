CR’s Michael Hansen appointed to USDA food safety advisory committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The USDA today named Michael Hansen, Ph.D., senior staff scientist at Consumer Reports, to its National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods (NACMCF). The committee works to “provide impartial scientific advice and recommendations to federal food safety agencies that assures the safety of foods.”

For more than 20 years, Hansen has used his scientific expertise to develop public policy positions for Consumer Reports, testify before government agencies, speak at conferences in the U.S. and abroad, and been interviewed by the media on critical food safety and environmental health concerns.

In its announcement about today’s appointment, the USDA notes that, “NACMCF has made important contributions to a broad range of critical food safety issues. The committee reports provide current information and scientific advice to federal food safety agencies and serve as a foundation for regulations and programs aimed at reducing foodborne disease and enhancing public health.”

For more information on NACMCF, see USDA’s news release below. To connect with CR’s Michael Hansen on current food safety issues, contact Michael McCauley at michael.mccauley@consumer.org