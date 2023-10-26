Welcome to Consumer Reports Advocacy

Consumer Reports Welcomes Recall of Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers Sold Exclusively at Walmart

October 26, 2023

CR calls on baby product companies to more quickly and proactively address safety issues

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Consumer Reports today welcomed an announcement by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) that Cosco Jump, Spin & Play activity centers are being recalled by their manufacturer, Dorel Juvenile Group, due to fall and injury hazards for babies. The CPSC has received 141 reports of the straps detaching or breaking, including 38 minor injuries involving bumps, bruises, and scratches for this baby product, which has been sold exclusively at Walmart. 

Consumer Reports (CR) called for a recall of the Cosco product in June 2023 after a CR investigation found dozens of consumer reviews on CoscoKids.com and Walmart.com since 2021 reporting that one or more of the activity center’s straps suddenly tore in two, causing the seat to dangle sideways or fall. CR immediately alerted the CPSC so it could investigate. 

William Wallace, associate director of safety policy for Consumer Reports, said, “This recall shows that we—as consumers—can make our homes safer for our families when we join together, speak out about safety issues we’re experiencing, and hold manufacturers accountable. It’s never good news to learn a product has a safety issue, but it’s vital for companies to take responsibility for safety and carry out needed recalls. Anyone who has one of these activity centers should immediately go to the company’s website and follow the instructions to get a replacement.

“Going forward, we urge Dorel and Walmart—and every baby product manufacturer or seller—to be much faster and more proactive in responding to their customers’ safety complaints. In the case of these activity centers, it took more than two years and more than a hundred reports before Dorel recalled the products. Companies simply must do better than this. People should be able to trust that baby products are safe when they buy them, and that companies will take action quickly if there ends up being a safety issue.”

CR supports the CPSC’s recommendations for consumers to stop using the recalled activity centers immediately and contact Dorel for a free replacement. Consumers will be instructed to cut through the straps of their activity center and send a photo of the cut straps to Dorel. For more information about this recall, go to Cosco Kids’ website.

Media Contact: Emily Akpan, emily.akpan@consumer.org

