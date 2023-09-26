Consumer Reports urges Rhode Island officials to adopt Advanced Clean Cars II rules

Consumer Reports Comments on RI ACC II Proceedings

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island – Consumer Reports sent a letter to Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management to express strong support for the adoption of the Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC II) regulation before the end of 2023. ACC II is a set of rules first implemented in California aimed at reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from passenger vehicles, and increasing access to cost-saving vehicle technologies. This comes as the state begins the rulemaking process for implementation of the regulations.

“This is a critical moment for Rhode Island to join the wave of states moving towards a clean transportation future, which is why it is important that state officials adopt these rules by year’s end,” said Dylan Jaff, policy analyst on the sustainability policy team at CR. “These rules will provide consumers in the state with greater access to cost-saving clean vehicles, while helping to combat climate change.”

By setting strong targets for auto manufacturers to sell clean vehicles in Rhode Island, ACC II rules will encourage the sale of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models, offering consumers options that save them money, reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, and improve public health.

A CR analysis shows that switching from a gas-powered car to an electric vehicle (EV) can provide $4,700 or more fuel cost savings alone over the first seven years. Thanks to these fuel cost savings, as well as lower maintenance and repair costs, the typical EV owner saves between $6,000 to $12,000 over the lifetime of the vehicle.

In addition to increasing requirements for the percentage of new ZEVs a manufacturer must sell in a given year, this rule establishes new rules on a wide range of issues for ZEV ownership, ranging from consumer protections to increasing accessibility of ZEVs in low-income and disadvantaged communities.

