Consumer Reports urges Connecticut to adopt Advanced Clean Cars II rules

HARTFORD, Connecticut – Consumer Reports sent a letter to Connecticut’s Department of Energy & Environmental Protection to express strong support for the adoption of the Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC II) regulation, a set of rules first implemented in California aimed at reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from passenger vehicles. This comes as the state begins the rulemaking process for implementation of the regulations.

“Adoption of ACC II will provide more clean, cost-saving transportation choices for consumers in the state,” said Quinta Warren, associate director of the sustainability policy team at CR. “It is imperative that Connecticut finalizes this rule swiftly, so consumers can begin to see the benefits sooner rather than later.”

By setting strong targets for auto manufacturers to sell clean vehicles in Connecticut, ACC II rules will encourage the sale of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models, offering consumers options that save them money, reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, and improve public health. According to an analysis by Consumer Reports, electric vehicles save the typical driver an average of $10,000 over the life of the vehicle.

“This is a critical moment for Connecticut to join the wave of states moving towards a clean transportation future,” said Dylan Jaff, Policy Analyst at CR. “Adopting this rule will ensure that people in Connecticut can access the full range of economic and health benefits of the transition to cleaner transportation.”

The rules also provide strong consumer protections to ensure automakers produce reliable clean vehicles, including requirements for battery warranties and range durability, which is crucial for the 70% of consumers shopping the used car market.

Connecticut joins a wave of states that have started or finalized the process of adopting ACC II, including New York, Washington, and New Jersey.

Connecticut is home to CR’s Auto Test Center, where the independent, nonprofit organization tests about 50 vehicles annually, including clean fuel vehicles, on functions such as reliability, fuel economy, safety and usability.

