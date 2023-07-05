Consumer Reports to EPA: Strong standards for cleaner cars will help lower consumer costs, reduce emissions, protect the climate, improve public health

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Consumer Reports (CR) today filed formal comments, along with more than 18,000 consumer petition signatures, with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in response to the agency’s proposal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from new cars and light-duty trucks for model years 2027 through 2032.

The nonprofit consumer organization supports this effort to set strong multi-pollutant emissions standards for light- and medium-duty vehicles, which will lower the cost of transportation for American families, reduce emissions, and protect the climate and public health.

CR said the EPA’s proposed standards are achievable, cost effective, and aligned with market trends and consumer demand for cleaner, more affordable vehicles. The agency should not bow to outside pressure to weaken these rules, CR said, and should instead finalize a strong rule that puts the needs of consumers and the environment first. In its comments, CR is recommending that the EPA finalize the strongest possible standards, at least as strong as its Alternative 1 proposal.

Key takeaways from new original analysis presented in CR’s comments include: