Consumer Reports supports FTC suit to block Kroger-Albertsons merger

February 26, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Consumer Reports applauded the Federal Trade Commission’S (FTC) lawsuit to block Kroger Company’s $24.6 billion acquisition of the Albertsons Companies, Inc., the largest proposed supermarket merger in U.S. history. 

The lawsuit alleges that the proposed deal will eliminate fierce competition between Kroger and Albertsons, leading to higher prices for groceries and other essential household items for millions of Americans. 

Sumit Sharma, senior researcher for competition at Consumer Reports said, “Kroger and Albertsons are each other’s main competitors in many cities and towns across the country.  A merger would leave many grocery shoppers with fewer choices for where to go. The FTC’s suit, if successful, should help ensure that consumers continue to benefit from competition and receive lower prices and better services than what a merged company would likely deliver. The FTC is also correct to reject the proposed spin-off of several hundred stores this time around given the failed divestment of 168 stores that the FTC required when Albertsons acquired Safeway.” 

In December 2022, Consumer Reports testified about its concerns of the merger at a hearing held by the Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights.

