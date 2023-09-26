Welcome to Consumer Reports Advocacy

For 85 years CR has worked for laws and policies that put consumers first. Learn more about CR’s work with policymakers, companies, and consumers to help build a fair and just marketplace at TrustCR.org

Press Release

Consumer Reports statement on antitrust complaint filed against Amazon by the FTC and a coalition of 17 states

September 26, 2023

Washington, DC – The Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of 17 states today filed an antitrust enforcement action against Amazon for anticompetitive tactics in the marketplace aimed at stifling competition by promoting its own services at the expense of third party sellers who depend on the company’s marketplace, and by impeding the growth of smaller platforms.

Sumit Sharma, senior researcher for tech competition at Consumer Reports, said, “American consumers increasingly discover and buy goods and services online, and this activity is concentrated on a few large online platforms like Amazon. Amazon directly competes with sellers on its platforms, so it’s incentivized to set terms and conditions that increase its profits to the detriment of consumers and sellers. 

“The unchecked power of Amazon has often resulted in higher prices and fewer choices for consumers. We applaud the FTC and 17 state attorneys general for opening this investigation into Amazon’s monopoly power,” Sharma said. 

 

Contact: Cyrus Rassool, cyrus.rassool@consumer.org

IssuesTech & Privacy
Expert
Sumit Sharma
Senior Researcher, Technology Competition
You Might Also Be Interested In
press release
September 26, 2023
Consumer Reports supports FCC effort to reclassify broadband as a Title II telecommunications service
September 19, 2023
Consumer Reports comments on proposed new FTC-DOJ draft merger guidelines
press release
September 13, 2023
Consumer Reports applauds California State Assembly for unanimously passing landmark Right to Repair bill
press release
September 12, 2023
Consumer Reports to testify at Congressional hearing on the state of the video marketplace