Consumer Reports: New efficiency standards for washers, dryers from Department of Energy are “win-win” for consumers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Energy today released its final version of new efficiency standards for clothes washers and dryers.

The nonprofit consumer research, testing, and advocacy organization Consumer Reports has long called for stronger standards to promote more energy-efficient appliances so consumers have more choices that can save them money on energy bills.

Shanika Whitehurst, Consumer Reports’ associate director for product sustainability, research, and testing, said these new standards create a “win-win” situation for consumers:

“There are washers and dryers available today that already meet these new standards, and they are highly rated for their cleaning and drying performance in our recent testing. As more manufacturers begin to implement changes to meet or exceed these standards, we will see more efficient, cost-effective appliances that will eventually replace older, inefficient models in homes and apartments.

“This is a win-win. When we increase the efficiency of the appliances we use every day, it means we’re using less energy, so that’s more money in consumers’ pockets, and less demand on electrical grids. Plus, it reduces emissions that can harm the environment.

“This is the result of a lot of hard work by the Department of Energy, as well as a wide variety of people who advocate for more efficient products, and the people who make them.This is another step forward for a more innovative marketplace that can reduce the economic and environmental impacts of inefficient appliances,” Whitehurst said.

Media Contact: Emily Akpan, emily.akpan@consumer.org